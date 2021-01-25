A STRING of municipalities in Andalucia have crossed the 1,000 cases per 100,000 people threshold on Monday.

According to the region’s coronavirus plan, that places them in alert Level 4.2, and means they must close all non-essential businesses from Wednesday.

In Malaga province, the new additions are Marbella, Estepona, Mollina, Alhaurin de la Torre and Manilva.

But as ever there are exceptions to the rule, and according to the latest BOJA updates, they are the following: