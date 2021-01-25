A STRING of municipalities in Andalucia have crossed the 1,000 cases per 100,000 people threshold on Monday.
According to the region’s coronavirus plan, that places them in alert Level 4.2, and means they must close all non-essential businesses from Wednesday.
In Malaga province, the new additions are Marbella, Estepona, Mollina, Alhaurin de la Torre and Manilva.
But as ever there are exceptions to the rule, and according to the latest BOJA updates, they are the following:
- Shops selling food, beverages, products and essential goods.
- Health centres, services and establishments.
- Social and socio-sanitary services.
- Pharmacies.
- Veterinary centres or clinics.
- Food markets.
- Shops selling hygiene products.
- Professional and financial services.
- Newsagents, bookstores and stationery shops.
- Florists.
- Petrol stations, mechanic shops and repair services,
- Building material and hardware stores.
- Vehicle technical inspection stations (ITV).
- Tobacconists (estancos).
- Technological and telecommunications equipment shops.
- Pet food stores.
- Home delivery services.
- Dry cleaners and launderettes.
- Hairdressers.
- Market activities carried out on public roads in the open air.
- Home appliance shops.
- Car rental shops.
- Sports centres but only in the open air and for non-contact sports i.e. tennis or golf