TOMORROW will be the final day for Salvador Illa in his role as Spanish Minister of Health, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed in a statement.

Illa, who was unveiled as the prospective health minister almost exactly one year ago, is quitting his post to run for elections taking place in Catalunya on February 14.

This is part of the Socialist Party’s (PSOE) plan to increase its influence in Catalunya, whose government is currently led by pro-independence parties.

According to a poll by the Centre for Socialist Studies, the PSOE is on track to win the largest share of the votes in the Catalan election, though not all polls have reached the same conclusion.

The Prime Minister’s office also announced in the statement that it would disclose Illa’s successor tomorrow.

According to Reuters, a government source has named Carolina Darias, current Regional Policy Minister, as the most likely candidate.

Daria has worked closely with Illa and regional health chiefs during the pandemic, meaning she has crucial experience for the position.

RAMPANT: Total confirmed cases in Spain. Source: https://elpais.com/sociedad/2020/07/27/actualidad/1595838623_808240.html

Her first task would be to stem the rising third wave of coronavirus infections, which has led to the reintroduction of tough measures across the country.

Spain’s 14-day incidence rate has now exceeded 800 cases per 100,000 people.