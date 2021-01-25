AN Alicante brothel has been raided by the Policia Nacional after reports that coronavirus health safety rules were broken.

Authorities got a tip off that the premises in the Avenida Antonio Ramos Carratala area of the city had women ‘infected’ with COVID-19.

Brothels are still allowed to be open under current health rules in the Valencian Community so long as they have a hotel licence.

Plain-clothed officers decided to check out the venue and spotted a series of safety violations.

Colleagues were then called in for a full-scale raid.

20 sanctions were issued to workers, management and customers for breaching safety distances and for not wearing a mask.

The workers denied having the coronavirus, but their details were passed onto to the health service for checks to be carried out.

Officers were also concerned that some of the women at the venue could be victims of human trafficking.

One person was arrested over being in Spain illegally and five charges are pending over infringements of the Aliens Law.

The Policia Nacional has formally requested for the premises to be closed down.