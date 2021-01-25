HOSPITALISATIONS reached another pandemic high in the Valencian Community today(January 25) according to the regional health ministry.

4,777 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, up from Friday’s total of 4,175, which in itself was a record high.

People in ITUs has risen over the weekend from 552 on Friday to Monday’s total of 604.

Speaking in the Valencian Parliament today, Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, described coronavirus infection rates as ‘out of control’.

Today’s new case total stands at 8,423 compared to Friday’s 8,630, but with a lesser degree of reporting as the total includes Sunday.

Alicante Province reported a daily record high with 4,537 new infections.

Death rates continue to stay stubbornly in the nineties with the Monday figure reported as 96, 57 of which were in Alicante Province.

The overall pandemic mortality total in the Valencian Community now stands at 4,227.

Yet more new measures were introduced in the region today, which revolve around reducing the number of non-family members that can meet, including no more than two people who do not live together being able to chat outside in the street.

Weekend perimeter closures will begin from 3.00 pm this Friday in all cities with a population of 50,000 and more.

All of the current restrictions have been extended until at least February 15.