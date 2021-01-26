POLICIA Nacional have busted seven illegal parties in Marbella, including one held in a hotel and two others in nightclubs.

Hundreds of lockdown flouters were slapped with fines and warnings over the weekend in Marbella as police cracked down on breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

According to an official police statement, the police were alerted thanks to citizen collaboration who informed of the illegal parties taking place.

All party-goers were found to be in close proximity to one another, without face masks and blatantly flouting covid health and safety regulations.

The incident comes as Marbella has been ordered to close all non-essential businesses following COVID-19 spike.

Failure to comply with COVID-19 health measures in Andalucia can be expensive.

The list of fines are as follows:

Minor infringements (€100 to €3,000)

Not wearing a mask: €100.

Wearing the mask incorrectly: €100.

Offences where authorities consider 15 people have been put at risk: €100 to €3,000.

Non-compliance with the capacity limits or the maximum number of people permitted in establishments where authorities consider up to 15 people have been put at risk.

Failure to comply with the general or specific hygiene, prevention and control measures established for each type of establishment or activity, whether in public or private spaces, which produces a slight risk or damage to the health of the population.

The failure of establishments to inform customers about the opening hours, the capacity of the premises, the social distance and the mandatory use of masks, where appropriate, as measures to prevent COVID-19.

Non-compliance with the interpersonal safety distance between non-cohabitants, in public or private places.



Serious infringements (€3,000 to €60,000)