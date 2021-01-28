SAN FULGENCIO council has announced that the town’s Archaeological Museum is to reopen after closing in 2007.

A Ministry of Culture report from October last year revealed the poor state of the site, originally opened in 1995.

REOPENED: The mayor of San Fulgencio checks out the ‘new’ museum

The mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, admitted, “we reacted and developed a plan of action as soon as possible to achieve a recovery.”

He said the reopening is the result of, “our firm commitment to solve problems that will allow the museum to reopen its doors on [Monday] February 1.”

After consulting municipal archaeologists and other experts in the field, local company ‘Rocamora Diseño y Arquitectura’ carried out the renovation.

CENTRAL LOCATION: Positioned in the Plaza de la Constitution

Further projects at the site are proposed costing over 22,000 euros.

The authors of the original report, have assessed the renovation to date, focusing on the sanitary conditions, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.



They also ensured that, given the socio-geographic location of the museum, placement and labelling of artefacts is in both Spanish and Valencian.



Improvements have been made to the security of the building with the collaboration of the Local Police of San Fulgencio, contributing their CCTV and manpower to survey the area.



San Fulgencio City Council has held a meeting with the director of MARQ (Museo Arqueológico Provincial), Manuel Olcina, who offered his support to restore some of the pieces if necessary.

We spoke exclusively with Darren Parmenter of San Fulgencio Council: “As Councillor for Tourism, it’s always been my aim to put San Fulgencio back on the map and encourage more people to visit our municipality.”



“This has proved difficult in the past year for obvious reasons, but with the museum opening after so long, it’s somewhere else we can promote to our residential, local and national tourists and look forward to welcoming them,” he continued.



Summarising, Parmenter said: “The success of the ‘Rutas Ecoturisticas’ during 2020 has proved that our local history is fascinating and interesting, and the exhibits in the museum can only add to that.”



The Museum of San Fulgencio is located in the Plaza de la Constitution, and is open, subject to Covid-19 security protocols on Monday, February 1, free of charge.



The opening hours will be from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 2pm, by appointment only by calling 966 79 42 01.