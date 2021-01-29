INTERESTED in studying in the US, but not sure where to begin?

Agave Education is an American education company with a presence in Marbella, Spain and Missouri, America.

Rachel Hartley-Martinez, founder of Agave Education

We consult international students and high schools who are seeking US higher education (university) guidance. And we are proud to partner with a wide, yet highly selective group of well-ranked, globally-recognized and fully-accredited research universities that pledge support for international students.

We help by offering a streamlined application process, scholarship opportunities for high-achieving international students, personalized pre-arrival guidance, extensive on-campus academic and cultural support, internship and professional development programs and more.

Navigating the US education system doesn’t have to be confusing, and you don’t have to do it alone.

No matter which university you have in mind, we can support you through the entire journey of researching, selecting, applying and choosing your dream university.

Our services include: Academic and Career Advice, University Applications, Competitive Academic Scholarships, Employment Counseling, Pre-Departure Consultation, and Tutoring and Exam Preparation.

Agave Education was founded by Rachel Hartley-Martinez, M.Ed. in 2020.

EXCITING: One of Agave’s US partners

Originally from America, she now lives in the Marbella area with her Spanish husband and two kids. A spirited advocate of international education and exchange, her vision for Agave is to ensure that educational opportunities are as accessible, authentic and sustainable as possible.

Contact Rachel at rachel@agaveeducation.org or on +34 663267018

Or visit www.agaveeducation.org