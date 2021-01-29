6,855 new coronavirus cases were reported in last night’s(January 28) daily update from the Valencia health ministry.

That is a fall of 2,432 new infections compared to Wednesday’s figures, but it is far too early to conclude whether this is the start of a major downward trend.

Hospital admissions recorded a third successive daily fall of six people, taking yesterday’s total to 4,588.

ICUs are continuing to be busy, with an extra nine patients receiving treatment in the total of 633.

Once again, the daily death rate remains rooted in the nineties, with 97 fatalities reported yesterday, taking the pandemic total to 4,512.

1,048 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in just the last ten days in the Valencian Community.

70 new outbreaks have been registered with 46 in Valencia Province.

The biggest outbreak in Alicante Province involved 26 cases at an Alcoy school.