PEDRO SANCHEZ himself is to visit Costa Blanca South on Monday, February 1, in part to celebrate the first AVE from Madrid to Orihuela.

He will be joined by Ximo Puig, head of the Valencian regional government, on this auspicious occasion.



ORIHUELA VISIT: Pedro Sanchez and Ximo Puig

The long-awaited high-speed rail-link has been in construction for many years and is a welcome addition to the public transport network in Spain.

Journeys from Costa Blanca South will be made much easier and quicker, without the need to travel into Alicante for the direct link.

However, the current perimeter restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, should considerably slow the journey, as personal checks will be necessary as the train enters and leaves towns and cities with a population larger than 50,000.

Locally, this means delays outside the cities of Alicante, Elche and Orihuela itself.

Formal events in the city will be kept to a minimum, in order to comply with Coronavirus restrictions, but it is still considered a major event.

A commemorative plaque will be unveiled at Miguel Hernandez rail station in Orihuela, along with obligatory speeches being made at Elche-Matola.

Further information regarding the visit has been kept to a minimum for security reasons.

