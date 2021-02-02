CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moore has died after contracting COVID-19.

The 100-year-old World War Two veteran was first diagnosed with pneumonia before testing positive for coronavirus last week and being taken to Bedford hospital on Sunday.

The British hero became a household name after raising more than €40 million for the NHS by doing 100 laps of his garden on his zimmer frame.

His efforts captured hearts and headlines around the world and he was knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle in July last year.

RIP: Sir Captain Tom Moore

His daughters Hannah and Lucy said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

“Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”