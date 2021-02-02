SPAIN has recorded its deadliest day of the third wave after losing 724 people to coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

It comes after several warnings from the Health Ministry over the ‘tsunami’ of infections caused by the ‘Christmas effect’.

The situation has only been made worse by the arrival of the more contagious British variant, detected in several regions of Spain.

It is also possible that yet-undetected other variants are also spreading in the country, such as the Brazilian strain, already feared to be in Portugal.

Tuesday was the deadliest day in Spain since the height of the first wave, when 950 people died on April 2.

There have now been 59,805 COVID-19 deaths in the country, but the real number could be closer to 100,000, as Spain does not include care home deaths in its coronavirus mortality figures.

According to the new health minister, Carolina Darias, the death rate will continue to remain high for several more days.

In better news, the number of new cases detected continues to fall, with 29,064 registered in the past 24 hours.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate has also fallen, reaching 846 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday.