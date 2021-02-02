TOMORROW will see dozens of municipalities adopt tougher COVID-19 restrictions after crossing one of two epidemiological thresholds set by the Junta de Andalucia.

Those which registered a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 people on Monday will have to close their outer perimeters, while those which registered above 1,000 cases will also have to close all non-essential businesses.

But a handful of municipalities have actually lowered their incidence rates to below 500, allowing for the measures to be lifted from February 1 to 15.

It means businesses can remain open AND people can travel to other municipalities, as long as the one they are travelling to is also under the 500-case threshold.

The municipalities which have seen restrictions lifted until February 15 are:

Almeria: Huecija and Maria.

Huecija and Maria. Cordoba: Cañete de las Torres and Valsequillo.

Cañete de las Torres and Valsequillo. Granada: Albuñuelas, Benalúa de las Villas, Colomera, Cortes y Graena, Dehesas de Guadix, Fornes, Moraleda de Zafayona, Morelabor, Portugos, Quentar and El Valle.

Albuñuelas, Benalúa de las Villas, Colomera, Cortes y Graena, Dehesas de Guadix, Fornes, Moraleda de Zafayona, Morelabor, Portugos, Quentar and El Valle. Huelva: Aroche, Castaño del Robledo, Chucena and Corteconcepción.

Aroche, Castaño del Robledo, Chucena and Corteconcepción. Jaen: Santiago de Calatrava, Fuerte del Rey, Torres, Santisteban del Puerto, Pozo Alcon and Villatorres.

Santiago de Calatrava, Fuerte del Rey, Torres, Santisteban del Puerto, Pozo Alcon and Villatorres. Malaga: Canillas de Albaida, Gaucin, Salares and Sayalonga.

Canillas de Albaida, Gaucin, Salares and Sayalonga. Sevilla: Lora de Estepa and Umbrete.

Lora de Estepa and Umbrete. Cadiz: none

But the trend for the rest of the region is an increasing number of infections and therefore rising incidence rates.

Granada is the province with the most municipalities affected by the tougher restrictions, adding eight on Wednesday which have crossed the 500-cases barrier and must close their outer perimeters, and another 14 which have crossed the 1,000-cases threshold and must close all non-essential businesses.

Newly above the 500-case threshold are: Albondon, Aldeire, Beas de Guadix, Galera, Guevejar, Quentar, Torrenueva y Cortes and Graena.

Newly above the 1,000-cases threshold are: Albolote, Albuñol, Benamaurel, Calicasas, Darro, Dehesas de Guadix, Dehesas Viejas, Dollar, Dúdar, Huéscar, La Peza, Montefrío, Morelábor and Puebla de don Fadrique.

Malaga

Newly above 500-cases threshold: Competa, Guaro, Gaucin.

Newly above 1,000-cases threshold: Casares, Ojen, Benaojan, Cortes de la Frontera, Genalguacil and Jubrique.

Sevilla

Newly above 500-cases threshold: Badolatosa, Martin de la Jara, Guadalcanal, Pilas and Montellano.

Newly above 1,000-cases threshold: Villamanrique de la Condessa.

Cordoba

Newly above 500-cases threshold: Aguilar de la Frontera, Priego de Cordoba, Puente Genil, Santaella, Bujalance and Pedro Abad.

Newly above 1,000-cases threshold: Zuheros, Castro del Rio and Cabra.

Jaen

Newly above 500-cases threshold: Andujar, Cambil, Chilluevar, Noalejo, Jodar and Santa Elena.

Newly above 1,000-cases threshold: Aldeaquemada.

Almeria

Newly above 500-cases threshold: Senes and Berja.

Huelva

Newly above 500-cases threshold: Almontaster la Real, Jabugo, Valverde del Camino and Almonte.

Newly above 1,000-cases threshold: Bollullos Par del Condado, San Juan del Puerto, Rociana del Condado, Villablanca and Cabezas Rubias.

Cadiz

Newly above 500-cases threshold: El Puerto de Santa María, Barbate and Puerto Serrano.