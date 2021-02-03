A MAN has admitted to sexually assaulting a woman in Mallorca on three separate occasions.

The assailant, aged 20, was arrested by police yesterday for the triple rape of a shop owner in Felanitx.

During his interrogation, the man confessed to sexually assaulting the woman during three different robberies between 2019 and 2020.

He also admitted to the attempted rape of the woman during a fourth robbery in January 2021.

In all of the assaults the man entered the woman’s shop just as it was about to close and always when she was alone.

After demanding that she handed over cash from the till, the man would drag her into the back store room to rape her.

However, last month the man committed another robbery at the shop but instead locked the woman in the store room and fled the scene.

She was freed by a customer who heard her screams for help and the police were called.

After admitting the traumatic experiences to officers an investigation was launched to locate the rapist.

CCTV footage from the store was analysed and a few days later the suspect was identified.

After being arrested, the man led officers to a hideout in Felanitx where he hid incriminating items connected to the robberies and sexual assaults.

