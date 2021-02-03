OPERATION CERVOL in Callosa de Segura has ended with the arrest of two men for allegedly burglarising the house of a recently deceased man.

Guardia Civil detained the Albatera pair for stealing €20,000 and what they described as ‘a large amount of jewellery’.

ARRESTED: One of the pair detained

The duo targeted the house as it was owned by a man who had died just a few days earlier, so they knew it would be empty.

The thieves are both Spanish citizens, aged 29 and 43.

Officers launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a local resident who said his father’s home had been burgled.

Both have been charged with robbery and have been released ahead of trial.