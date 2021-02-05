COSTA BLANCA South companies that had to close down during the third quarter of 2020 numbered 163, and yet even more people became self-employed.

The Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has meant scores of bars, restaurants, retailers and suppliers have all suffered.

But, according to the Valencian Community’s own data portal, the number of self-employed rose slightly by 71.

CLOSURES: 163 Businesses ceased trading during July, August & September 2020

Throughout the Vega Baja, 15,789 are now registered as self-employed with the number of companies dropping to 10,325.



Of the 163 that were forced to close, the vast majority (125) had less than ten workers.



Only two companies with more than 250 employees had to shut their doors.



About the Vega Baja



Vega Baja translates to ‘Low Gardens’, relating to the fact that much of the region is part of an ancient flood plain.



In Roman times, this part of Costa Blanca South is believed to have been part of a huge natural inlet from the Mediterranean Sea.

THE VEGA BAJA: Once part of the Mediterranean Sea

Over the course of time, the natural silting process filled in this basin giving the region a hugely fertile area of premium soil, that explains why agriculture is so prevalent.



The area is one of a number of Comarcas (subdivisions) in the Alicante Province – the others being Comtat, Alcoia, Marina Alta, Marina Baja, Alto Vinalopo, Vinalopo Mitja, Baix Vinalopo and L’Alacanti.



Graphics below, provided by San Fulgencio Council, show those Comarcas within the province, including the Vega Baja.

