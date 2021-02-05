A MAN has been arrested after exposing himself at a children’s playground in Mallorca.

The 45-year-old man was held on charges of ‘exhibitionism’ after showing his genitals to a group of children between the ages of three and 11 years old on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the man’s indecent behaviour by a parent at the playground on Plaza Madrid in Palma.

The man allegedly pulled down his trousers and then made obscene gestures to the children.

When police arrived at the scene, the man was surrounded by several of the children’s parents.

Investigators say the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time.

He admitted to exposing himself and said that the children had provoked him.

It comes months after a similar incident happened in a playground on the Costa del Sol.

Here, a 63-year-old Spaniard was held on charges of ‘breach of sentence’ and ‘exhibitionism’ after showing his genitals in Malaga City.

Police subsequently handed the man a restraining order which banned him from being near minors or the park where the incident took place.

