THE ‘mummified’ corpse of an octogenarian will be tested for COVID-19 after being found by squatters in Malaga.

The 80-year-old man was discovered by a homeless couple who had forced entry into the home in Campanillas.

They believed the house to be empty and had planned to squat at the property before finding the body of the presumed owner in his bed and calling in the police.

The body was in a deep state of decomposition and was ‘practically mummified’, Policia Nacional sources said.

He is believed to have died several weeks or months ago, with an autopsy scheduled to determine time and cause of death.

A COVID-19 test will also be carried out on the corpse, which showed no signs of violence.

Homicide police have taken over the investigation, as is routine, but all the evidence points to death by natural causes.

The property is a country house located on the road to Valdeurraca, in Maqueda, and was said to be in a state of disrepair and cluttered with rubbish.