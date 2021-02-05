4,822 new coronavirus cases were reported in last night’s(February 4) daily update from the Valencian health ministry.

That is a fall of 253 new infections compared to Wednesday’s figures, and a 1,780 new case reduction over seven days.

It means that new COVID-19 cases have more than halved in the region over a fortnight.

109 deaths were recorded in the second-highest day for fatalities during the pandemic, three short of Wednesday’s record.

5,184 people have now lost their lives to COVID-19

Hospital admissions are edging downwards with a reverse trend in patients needing to be in ICUs.

4,165 patients are being treated compared to 4,193 on Wednesday, which is 423 less than a week earlier.

ICU admissions stand at 656, which is a rise of six, and 23 more over seven days.

83 new outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community with 13 detected in Alicante Province.

The largest was in Ondara with nine people infected through social contact.