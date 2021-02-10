THE Junta de Andalucia has updated its list of municipalities which must close all non-essential businesses owing to their coronavirus figures.

The updated list relates to the municipalities which surpassed the barrier of 1,000 cases per 100,000 people two weeks ago.

Of these, many have fallen below the barrier, meaning they can reopen businesses, such as shops, bars and restaurants, from today.

Those still above the threshold must keep the closures in place.

The Junta announced today that measures will now be assessed once a week on a Thursday, with any changes coming into force on the following Saturday.

Previously, any municipality which crossed a threshold would have to wait two weeks before being re-assessed.

See the updated list, sorted by province, below.

Sevilla

Above 1,000-cases threshold: El Saucejo, El Coronil, Los Corrales

Below 1,000-cases threshold: Cantillana, El Ronquillo, Arahal and Estepa.

Malaga

Above 1,000-cases threshold: Cañete la Real, Montejaque, Casares, Estepona, Marbella and Ojén.

Below 1,000-cases threshold: Manilva, Alhuarin de la Torre, Ardales, Torrox, Almargen, Villanueva del Rosario, Benarrabá, Casabermeja.

Cordoba

Above 1,000-cases threshold: Fuente Tojar, Conquista, Moriles, Pedroche.

Below 1,000-cases threshold: La Guijarrosa, Obejo, Palma del Río, Encinas Reales, Fernán Núñez, Alcaracejos, Fuente Obejuna, Torrecampo.

Granada

Above 1,000-cases threshold: Chimeneas, Escuzar, Fuente Vaqueros, Pulianas, Castillejar, Quentar, Galera, Zujar.

Below 1,000-cases threshold: Deifontes, Huétor Vega, Ogíjares, Zubia (La), Alquife, Baza, Cúllar, Taha, Soportujar, Valor.

Jaen

Above 1,000-cases threshold: Torreperogil.

Below 1,000-cases threshold: Huelma, Jamilena, Valdepeñas de Jaén, Santo Tome, Villanueva del Arzobispo.

Almeria

Above 1,000-cases threshold: Almeria capital, Armuña de Almanzora, Bacares, Macael, Turre, Balanegra, Laujar de Andarax, Pulpi.

Below 1,000-cases threshold: Abla, Gergal, Seron.

Huelva

Above 1,000-cases threshold: San Bartolome de la Torre.

Below 1,000-cases threshold: Alajar.

Cadiz

Above 1,000-cases threshold: Algar, Puerto Serrano, Setenil de las Bodegas, Vejer de la Frontera, Chiclana de la Frontera.

Below 1,000-cases threshold: Arcos de la Frontera, Prado del Rey, Villamartín, Chipiona, Jerez de la Frontera, Rota