SPAIN has drafted new gender recognition legislation which would allow transgender people to self identify without medical intervention.

Current legislation which requires an individual to undergo medical and psychological examination or several years of hormone treatment to have their gender affirmed.

The new bill, introduced by the Ministry of Equality last Wednesday, will amend the current legislation and allow people in Spain to change their ‘official’ gender by signing a declaration with no surgery, medical treatment or phycological tests required.

Individuals under the age of 16 would be able to self-determine their name and gender at a registry with a statement removing the need for medical intervention.

The proposed amendments to current legislation are part of an agreement between Spain’s Socialist Party (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos.