CORONAVIRUS figures are falling across the board in Spain’s Andalucia, new figures have revealed.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate stands as of Wednesday at 411.2 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s 39.9 points lower than Tuesday’s figure and a week-on-week drop of 261.

? Evolución de la incidencia acumulada en #Andalucía.

Casos diagnosticados por cada 100.000 habitantes durante las últimas semanas.

It comes after the southernmost region registered 1,788 new cases in the past 24 hours.

While that figure is 816 more than the number added yesterday, it represents a week-on-week fall of 1,183.

Meanwhile, according to the Junta figures, 77 people lost their lives to the disease in the past 24 hours.

That is the third lowest daily death toll in the past eight days, suggesting the number of people dying from COVID is finally starting to lower.

Sevilla counted the most new cases Wednesday with 411, followed by Malaga with 350, Cadiz 287, Granada 205, Almeria 194, Jaen 135, Cordoba 105 and Huelva 26.

Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía.

A total of 2,217 people overcame the virus in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.

In the region’s hospitals, there are currently 3,191 coronavirus patients, 197 fewer than yesterday and 1,083 fewer than Wednesday last week.

Of these, 643 are in intensive care units, representing 21 fewer than Tuesday and 77 fewer than seven days ago.

It means there are now 1,395 fewer COVID patients than the peak of the third wave on February 2 and 287 fewer than the second wave peak of 3,478 on November 10.