THE number of inpatients in Malaga due to coronavirus has halved in the last 20 days.

On February 2, the number of COVID-19 patients in Malaga hospitals reached 1010, this Sunday the number was down to 502 people, 200 less since last Monday.

READ MORE:

The number of patients in intensive care units has also fallen, from 111 last Monday to 85 in ICU this Sunday and 45 less than those registered during the peak of the third wave, when figures were close to 130 ICU patients.

Similarly, new hospital admissions have steadily declined over the last few weeks, this Sunday saw six new admissions, a significant improvement from the 100 people a day registered at several peaks during the pandemic in Malaga hospitals.

So far, and since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 6,749 people have been hospitalised and 554 transferred to the ICU because of a deterioration to their health condition.

Of the admissions, more than 2,700 have been recorded in this third wave.

Malaga has seen 1,333 people die of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, on a positive note, 51,000 people have recovered from the virus in the province since March 2020.