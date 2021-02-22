ANDALUCIA registered 650 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest daily tally since January 2.

According to figures released by the Junta, there were also 11 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, the lowest death toll since January 11.

Meanwhile, the 14-day cumulative incidence rate for the region has fallen to 279.4 cases per 100,000 people.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/oP6xDsNCHO — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) February 22, 2021

That represents a 61.8 point drop since Friday and is the first time the figure has been below 300 since January 11.

On the first Monday of the month there were 4,286 new cases declared in Andalucia, falling to 2,902 a week later and 1,187 seven days ago.

The 650 declared this Monday prove the third wave is in a strong and steady decline in terms of infection rates.

Almeria is the province with the most cases added Monday with 170, followed by Sevilla with 118, Malaga with 108, Cadiz with 107, Cordoba with 64, Jaen with 41, Granada with 39 and Huelva with three.

Hospital figures for the region show there are 2,338 coronavirus patients as of Monday, increasing by five in the past 24 hours.

Of these 564 are in intensive care units, representing 17 fewer than Sunday.