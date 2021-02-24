CRISTIANO Ronaldo’s €3000 hairless cat Pepe has been sent home to Spain to recover after being run over by a car outside the family’s home in Italy.

Ronaldo’s model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 27, revealed that the hairless Sphynx, rumoured to have been named after Ronaldo’s bald ex-Real Madrid teammate, had been flown back to Spain on a private jet after the accident in Turin.

Georgina, who shared three-year-old daughter Alana Martina with Cristiano, sent Pepe to stay with her family in Spain after the injured kitty was released from intensive care at the vet.

Speaking to Instyle Spain Georgina said Pepe had given the family ‘a terrible scare’ after he escaped from their home and was hit by a car.

She said: “He was close to death and after a month and a half in intensive care at the vet’s, we’ve decided my sister Ivana should look after it.

“Pepe’s now in Spain recovering.”

The pricey pet was welcomed to the family November 2018, with Georgina taking to Insagram to share pics of the adoptable new addition to her 23 million Instagram followers.

And while Pepe is making progress since his accident, Georgina decided to send him to Spain because her children ‘didn’t understand Pepe was sick and wanted to play with him’.

She added: “Now he’s in the best hands.”