COVID-19 infection rates are continuing to tumble in the Valencian Community with the lowest Tuesday total since October 13.

Latest figures from the regional health ministry tonight(February 23) declared 829 new cases, compared to 2,065 infections a week earlier and 4,310 cases on February 9.

It is the first time that Tuesday reporting has hit below 1,000 cases since October 13, when just 268 new coronavirus infections were announced.

The previous Tuesday(October 6) declared 589 cases.

Death rates have also halved compared to the pattern of late January and early February with 53 COVID-19 fatalities reported.

6,490 people have now died due to coronavirus during the pandemic in the Valencian Community

Hospitalisations continue to fall with 1,587 people admitted, a drop of 115 over 24 hours.

A week ago, hospitalisations stood at 2.134 and 3,235 on February 9.

344 patients are in intensive care, compared to 465 a week earlier.

31 outbreaks were reported in the region, with 20 in Valencia Province; 7 in Alicante Province; and four in Castellon Province.

Despite the very positive figures, which are better than over a large part of last autumn, the Valencian president, Ximo Puig, continues to stress the need to be ‘cautious’ over the next few weeks.

A final decision about what relaxations in restrictions will kick-in from Monday(March 1) will be taken this Thursday.

Puig has already hinted that this may be the last weekend coming up of perimeter closures for major cities across the region.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector is pushing for more than the expected daytime reopening of terraces from March 1 with a 5.00 or 6.00 pm closing time.

Bar and restaurant associations say they need evening opening with 25 to 30% indoor capacity to help claw back some of their losses caused by pandemic restrictions.

They will clearly point to the impressive fall in infection rates and the fact that they were allowed to trade throughout November and December when COVID-19 cases were far higher.