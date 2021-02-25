A BODY has been discovered floating off the shore of Velez-Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The lifeless corpse was stumbled upon by children from a surfing camp at around 2pm on Thursday.

The group were running into the water when they saw the body of the man, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, some four metres from the shoreline and attached to a buoy.

The instructor of the school, based in the Los Rubios area of Torre de Benagalbon, immediately dived in and brought the body back to the beach.

He immediately called the Policia Local and Guardia Civil.

The man is believed to be of Moroccan origin and would not have been dead for more than a week, police said.

It is not yet known if he died trying to immigrate from North Africa to Spain, as he has not yet been identified.