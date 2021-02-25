SHE’s known for her love of recycling her wardrobe and this week the Queen of Spain proved her commitment by stepping out in a Massimo Dutti dress for the third time.

Letizia , 48, looked elegant in the stunning €119 dress, which she teamed with a pair of brown leather slingback shoes as she greeted audiences at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

Letizia met with a representation of the Spanish Association of Business Women of Madrid, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, as well as members from Generation Code, a group aiming to promote computer science programmes in schools.

The royal recycler first wore the navy dress from the beloved Spanish brand in 2019, during a state visit to South Korea and then again in January of last year at the FITUR International Tourism Fair in Madrid.

Her solo appearance comes shortly after she and husband King Felipe announced that their daughter Leonor will join classes at UWC Atlantic College from this autumn to study for an International Baccalaureate.

The college is based in the Vale of Glamorgan in south Wales.

Leonor won’t be the first future queen to study there. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium spent almost two years at the same college, leaving in 2020.