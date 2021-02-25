XIMO PUIG, president of the Valencian region, has just announced details of the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions from this Monday, March 1.

The interdepartmental table of the Consell had their meeting in which measures will be adapted but still focusing on preventing the spread of Covid-19 throughout the Valencian Community.

The president wasted no time in thanking the public for their efforts, where Coronavirus instances in the region have reduced by a reported 88%.

He added measures will still be restrictive but, “not one day more than necessary”:

Outdoor meetings are increased to four people.

The weekend perimeters are eliminated, such as Orihuela and Torrevieja.

Hospitality can open outdoors (on terraces etc) for a maximum of four people but only until 6pm.

Retail can stay open until 8pm with a capacity of 50%.

Sports activities are made more flexible.

The evening curfew is maintained at 10pm.

Outer border of Valencia region to remain closed.

Measures will be implemented from Monday, March 1 for two weeks, and will be monitored regularly throughout that period.