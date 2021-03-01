A man will face an Alicante court this Wednesday(March 3) accused of sexually abusing a young girl after he laced her milk shakes with drugs.

Prosecutors are asking for the defendant to be jailed for 23 years.

The abuse against the girl started when she was seven-years-old and continued until 2017 in Alicante Province.

The child would stay with the defendant’s daughter for sleepovers at his holiday home.

He then put varying amounts of Lorazepan and Placinoral in fruit shakes that he gave to both girls.

Once his daughter’s friend was heavily sedated, the abuser then sexually assaulted her.

The attacks happened on a number of occasions.

A police raid on the man’s house found quantities of the drugs, in addition to hundreds of files of child pornography on his computer.

The images included videos of the young victim.

Authorities have not released any further details about the assailant like his age and nationality.