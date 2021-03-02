ALICANTE-ELCHE airport has won a health safety award to recognise its measures to reduce the chances of travellers catching COVID-19.

The accolade comes from the Airports Council International(ACI) who handed out best ‘medium-sized’ airport in Europe awards for quality of service to the Costa Blanca facility in 2018 and 2019.

The honours are given out based on the feedback from passengers who fill out Airport Service Quality surveys organised by the ACI.

Airport manager, Laura Navarro, said: “Putting in COVID protection measures has made life harder for everybody but it was important to hear what the passengers have thought of it all.”

“This award encourages us to carry on doing what we started last year”, she added.

Passengers graded Alicante-Elche across all of its safety measures including their views on limiting access; mandatory mask wearing and signs that warn and enforce social distancing.

The airport has put into place over 4,400 safety distance markers and more than 1,300 tapes at the terminal to make sure that seats are properly separated.

300 dispensers of hydroalcoholic gel and 180 ‘contactless’ taps and soap dishes have been installed in the toilets.

In addition, 275 protective screens have been erected at customer service counters.

Alicante-Elche is also introducing a PCR test facility this spring to run for at least six months where passengers can pre-book a quick COVID test and get a result within minutes before checking in for flights.