ORIHUELA City Council has announced that all playgrounds in the municipality will remain closed until March 14, at least.

This is despite the recent relaxation of measures against the spread Covid-19.

This ruling does not affect parks and green areas in general, only those where children mix and play.

ANGEL NOGUERA: “Covid figures still high”

Ángel Noguera, the delegate councilor in charge of Parks and Gardens recognised that restrictions elsewhere were being eased but maintained that Covid figures were still high.

He said, “we cannot let our guard down and allow all this effort to be wasted if playgrounds become places of influx of people of all ages.”

Noguera added that minors, “play accompanied by older people and interact in a very small public space.”

He said that waiting until mid-March, “does not involve a great sacrifice and will make us avoid the risk of possible outbreaks that have been repeated in the school environment.”

“We do not want these playgrounds to be an extension of that vulnerable area,” he lamented.