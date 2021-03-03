PLANS to build a sustainable neighbourhood in El Duende, Malaga, look set to restart after grinding to a halt years ago.

Signed in 2011, the Malaga Charter on Sustainable Urban Models forms part of the CAT MED project, whose general aim is ‘to promote the complex, compact Mediterranean city as the reference model in response to problems of sustainability.’

Among other things, CAT MED seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the ‘construction and rehabilitation of buildings that are efficient in their consumption and treatment of water and energy.’

However, the development of a ‘green’ neighbourhood in El Duende never saw much progress, and the reactivation of the project is now on the agenda of the Board of Directors of the Urban Planning Department, which will convene this Friday.

The new package includes plans to create more protected housing and expand La Roa social centre by 100sqm, enabling it to offer more facilities, as well as to connect Calle Rio Gargaliga with Calle Heroe de Sostoa, among other things.

The project will maintain the green areas in the urbanisations due to benefit from the plans.