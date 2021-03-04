HOLIDAY companies and airlines are reporting a surge in summer bookings following the news that Spain and Britain are considering a bilateral scheme to ease travel for those who are Covid-immune.

The boom follows comments made by Spain’s minister of tourism Fernando Valdés to Bloomberg TV on Tuesday when he revealed that discussions were taking place for a “plan B” with UK if a Europe-wide vaccine passport scheme failed to get agreed.

Airline companies had already reported a spike in bookings following the news that UK may lift restrictions banning non-essential travel from May 17 if conditions allowed.

Tourists on a beach in Barcelona. Photo by Federico Giampieri / Unsplash

But that has been boosted this week following Valdés comments giving people the hope that a summer holiday in Spain would once again be possible.

The Nobu Hotel on Ibiza’s Talamanca Beach reported a 250% week-on-week spike in bookings on Wednesday.

The Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella has already reached 50% occupancy for the month of August.

Airlines have reported a rush on flight bookings with the renewed passenger confidence: EasyJet said their sales for the summer months of June, July and August have more than quadrupled in recent days.

Holiday company TUI said its reservations in Spain, Greece and Turkey have gone up 600% with the positive news.

