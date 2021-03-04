THE Junta has updated its COVID-19 rules and restrictions and will allow extended operating hours in towns at COVID-19 risk level 2 or below.

Following the meeting of the Junta’s committee of experts this Wednesday, Andalucia has updated its restrictions in line with the evolution of the pandemic.

The new measures will come into force from Friday, March 5, at midnight and include the following:

Municipalities that go to level 2 this Friday will be able to open bars and shops until 21:30.

The sale of alcohol in shops will also be permitted until 21:30 in municipalities with level 2 restrictions.

The number of people permitted at social gatherings has been increased from four to six. in private homes and outside bars and restaurants.

The Junta, however, has decided to maintain the majority of its current restrictions in an attempt to prevent a fourth wave of the virus.

Measures that will remain in force in Andalucia:

Regional and provincial perimeter closures will be maintained–except for justified journeys.

Perimetral confinement of all municipalities with a rate of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Night curfew remains at 10pm to 6am throughout Andalucia.

The sale of alcohol is prohibited from 18:00. Except in those municipalities with a level 2 alert.

Shops and restaurants must close at 18:00. Except in municipalities with a level 2 alert.

In municipalities with a rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, all non-essential activities must remain closed.

Meetings are limited to six people in public and private settings.

Level two occurs when there is a cumulative incidence of less than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days and less than 75 in the last week.

Additionally, Inpatient bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 cases has to be less than 10% and cases among those over 65 years of age also have to be low.

The risk levels of each of municipalities in Andalucia will be reviewed today, Thursday, and from then on weekly, with restrictions changing accordingly as municipalities move from one level to another.