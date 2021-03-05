There’s been a recent surge in cases regarding squatters in the area since the Coronavirus Pandemic began. It’s a genuine problem with many reports of villas and luxury properties alike being targeted. There have been numerous incidents on the Costa Blanca and Costa Del Sol recently and it is something that second-home owners need to bear in mind. It was reported only recently that a British family had to cancel their summer holiday in Spain as their 12-bedroom villa had been occupied by squatters, known locally as okupas. Due to a loophole in the law if a squatter is not reported within 48 hours it then becomes a civil matter and must go through the civil courts, most of the time taking months.

It’s not just second-home owners who need to worry about the risk of squatters. Every year, after the Summer we hear of people who get home from holiday only to find the locks changed and squatters in residence. They are then left homeless whilst they struggle with the time, costs, and anxiety of getting their home back, which can take months.

It's worth taking the risk of squatters seriously. There are several things you can do to prevent such situations.

With over 25 years’ experience in the Spanish service and retail industry, including our successful and long established real estate agency in Javea, we can now offer our clients a comprehensive Property Management service covering essential security, maintenance and care packages for loved ones you cannot be close to at present. Whatever you require we have it covered to make owning a Spanish property less stressful.

