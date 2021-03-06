THE iconic Caminito del Rey, the spectacular walk set in the El Chorro area of Malaga will open its doors once again next weekend.

The three kilometer hiking trail opened orders for tickets yesterday on their website after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the site is offering tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s and allocated walks will begin from 9.30am until 3.00pm until March 28.

After March 28, the opening hours will be extended to 4.00pm.

It has also been announced that the walk will be open throughout the Easter holidays, with tickets available every day between March 29 and April 4.

The reopening has been made possible through a series of measures applied by the organisers of the site, earning it a ‘Prepared for COVID’ badge by the Tourism Department.

Also, in the case of increased restrictions or changes in coronavirus protocols, all tickets purchased can be exchanged, refunded or postponed.

Tickets are available through the destination’s official website and range from €10 for a single ticket to €18 for a guided tour in English or Spanish.

Created in 1905, the ‘King’s Walkway’ was originally designed to provide access to workers at the Chorro Falls hydroelectric plant.

It became known as the world’s most dangerous walkway after a series of deaths between 1999 and 2000 due to the deterioration of the structures, and it was closed to the public to undergo significant renovations.

It reopened in 2015 with brand new wooden walkways and platforms offering unrivalled views across the narrow gorge of El Chorro and a glimpse into the history of the area.