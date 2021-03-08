THE Junta has proposed basic rules of conduct for sporting activities in Spain’s Andalucia, in force until March 19.

The regulations have been divided into three sections, depending on the different levels of alert; 2, 3 and 4.

Level 4

Indoor sports centres and gyms may open until 18:00.

Sporting events, training sessions and competitions must be held without public.

The maximum participation of athletes, both indoors and outdoors is 40%.

Swimming pools for collective use shall not exceed 40% of their capacity.

Fitness classes; three-metre separation between participants and no more than 4 people.

Federated sport in indoor and outdoor facilities; children under 16 years of age may train and carry out sporting activities and competitions until 18:00 and from 16 years of age up to the senior category until 22:00.

Federated and non-federated outdoor, non-contact sports of any age category may train until 22:00.

Non-federated contact sports in indoor and outdoor facilities, of any age category, may train until 18:00.

Level 3

Indoor sports centres and gyms may open until 18:00.

Sporting events, training sessions and competitions may be open to the public up to a maximum capacity of spectators. The public must be seated in pre-assigned seats. In outdoors and in open-air venues, a maximum of 400 people may attend, provided that the capacity of the venue is not exceeded by more than 50%.

In case of over-capacity, a risk assessment shall be carried out.

The maximum participation of athletes in indoor and outdoor sports facilities shall not exceed 50%.

Non-federated contact sports outside of competition; there must be a minimum distance of 3 metres, in team sports there may be a maximum of 20 members and in individual sports a maximum of 6.

Swimming pools for collective use shall not exceed 50% of their capacity.

Fitness classes; two-metre separation between participants and no more than 4 people. The distance between groups must be at least 3 metres.

Federated sport in indoor and outdoor facilities; children under 16 years of age may train and carry out sporting activities and competitions until 18:00 and from 16 years of age up to the senior category until 22:00.

Federated and non-federated outdoor, non-contact sports of any age category may train until 22:00.

Non-federated contact sports in indoor and outdoor facilities, of any age category, may train until 18:00.



Level 2

Indoor sports centres and gyms may open until 21:30.

Sporting events, training sessions and competitions may be open to the public up to a maximum capacity of spectators. The public must be seated in pre-assigned seats. In outdoors and in open-air venues, a maximum of 800 people may attend, provided that the capacity of the venue is not exceeded by more than 65%.

In indoor venues, a maximum of 400 people may attend provided that 65% of the capacity of the venue is not exceeded.

In case of over-capacity, a risk assessment shall be carried out.

The maximum participation of athletes in outdoor and indoor sports facilities shall not exceed 65%.

Non-federated contact sports outside of competition; there may be a maximum of 25 members and in individual sports a maximum of 10.

Swimming pools for collective use shall not exceed 65% of their capacity.

Fitness classes; three-metre separation between participants, with a maximum of 15 people in a class.



Athletes should remember that the use of masks is compulsory in non-federated sports whenever a distance of at least one and a half metres between those involved cannot be ensured.

In addition, travel by federated high-level and high-performance sportsmen and women, coaches, judges or federated referees to federated sports activities and official competitions must be accredited by means of a sports licence or federative certificate, provided they do not come from municipalities with perimeter closures.

The accompaniment of family members, friends and other companions is expressly forbidden.







