ALMORADI City Council has officially recognised the teams of people that came forward to help during both the 2019 floods and the current coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s ceremony was organised by the Department of Civil Protection last week on World Day, March 1.

The mayor of Almoradí, María Gómez, and the Councilor for Civil Protection, Alfonso García, chaired the tribute to all the volunteers and took the opportunity to thank them for their work.

Also present were Almoradi’s Local Police, Guardia Civil and local firefighters.

All three bodies had received support during extreme times in the DANA floods of September 2019 and the pandemic of the last year.

Even more routine occasions like weekly markets have been attended so that shoppers adhere to appropriate sanitisation and social distancing.