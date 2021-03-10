THE Junta will review the restrictions in force at regional level on March 18.

The review will include a decision on whether to maintain or open the perimeter closures in the Andalucian provinces. Currently travel between the 8 provinces is not permitted (except for justified exceptions).

READ MORE:

At the press conference after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council, the Andalucian head of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, has said that the spread of the British strain threatens the opening of Andalucian province.

According to Aguirre the B117 variant now accounts for 60% of cases, the majority in Almeria (93%), Granada and Cadiz (75%).

The provinces under stricter restrictions are precisely those where the British variant is most prevalent.

Travel between territories could facilitate its spread and, ultimately, an increase in infections in the region, since this strain is transmitted, in principle, more easily.

“We must be cautious so that it does not continue to spread throughout the rest of the community,” said Aguirre.

The 14-day cumulative number of cases per 100000 inhabitants in the region has fallen to 125.4, its lowest since September 7, placing Andalucia in a ‘phase of stabilisation’.

However, despite the recent decline in numbers, the Junta is cautious about relaxing restrictions.

An outline of the restrictions to be reviewed on March 18 will be determined during today’s meeting of health officials at the Inter-Territorial Council of the National Healthcare System.