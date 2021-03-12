THE Olive Press has a new centre forward.

Seasoned journalist Fiona Govan joins the group as our new Digital Editor in, fittingly, International Women’s week.

Based in Madrid, she spent eight years as the Telegraph’s Madrid Correspondent before becoming editor at the popular website The Local Spain.

The 46-year-old has as good a grasp on the machinations of Moncloa as the trends of tourism. And she has lived and breathed Brexit for the last four years and knows every corner of this lovely peninsula.

“But I still find plenty of stunning new sites and landscapes to amaze me every year,” she reveals. “A recent walk into the Ronda gorge was one of those moments.”

Fiona with Olive Press Editor-in-chief Jon Clarke in Ronda.

Also becoming our first Madrid Correspondent, she will be in close contact with the various embassies and will have her finger on the pulse for law changes or new cultural impulses.

“It’s exciting to be joining a rare media group that’s been continually expanding over the last decade,” she says. “Particularly one that cares about its community so well and has such a good balance of staff, male and female.”

She brings with her a new Olive Press mascot, Rufus, the rescue dog, a keen environmentalist and long time news hound.

She replaces Laurence Dollimore who is returning to London after almost five years in Spain. Read what he’ll miss most about his life in Spain.

