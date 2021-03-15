Ryanair has announced three new routes from the Costa del Sol this summer.

The airline has added Menorca, Valencia and Santiago as new destinations in their summer 2021 schedule.

All three routes will fly from Malaga with flights to Menorca twice weekly, six times a week with Santiago while connections between the Costa del Sol and Valencia will fly three times a week.

Jet-setters will be able to buy seats for the flights with the assurance that they can change up to two flight dates on all for free, provided reservations are made before 31 March 2021.

Jason McGuinness, commercial director of Ryanair, has welcomed the news.

He said: aid, “As the leading airline in Spain, we are delighted to offer even more options to our domestic customers this summer, including the launch of nine more routes. In addition, we are very happy to continue helping cities to grow and promoting connectivity between the mainland and the Canary and Balearic Islands, despite the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“As the number of people vaccinated grows in the coming months, domestic traffic from Spain is expected to be the first to skyrocket this summer. Ryanair is delighted to participate in the recovery of the Spanish tourism industry, offering connectivity and growth in all regions. Customers can now book their summer flights with the lowest fares and with the option of a flight exchange offer in case their plans change,” the Irish airline added.