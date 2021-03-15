SPAIN’S government has yet again extended the ban on crossing the Portuguese border for all but justified journeys.

Police checks at the border with Portugal will continue until at least April 6, confirmed the Spanish government on Monday with only cross-border workers or those with justifiable cause allowed to cross.

The borders were initially closed on January 29 after Portugal experienced a spike in coronavirus cases and the measures has been extended several times since then.

Only those who have justified cause, such as working across the border or returning to their primary residence are allowed to cross from one country to another at specific points and during limited hours.

The border between Spain and Portugal will remain closed until at least April 6. Photo: Cordon Press

Those crossing into Spain from Portugal are only allowed to do so for work reasons or if they are returning to their place of habitual residence and can show documentation to prove it.

This includes those who are returning from Portugal to their place of residence in another EU member state or within Schengen zone and need to cross Spain, including students.

The BOE (Spain’s Official State Gazette) states that there is also a “force majeure” clause which accepts that those with very good reason are allowed to cross the border provided they can demonstrate it.

The border between the neighbouring countries stretches 1,214 km from Galicia in the north to Huelva in the south but not all crossing points between the two countries are open and a timetable is in place at those that are.

Spain currently has restrictions in place for travellers arriving from the UK, Brazil and South Africa also until at least March 30 and has banned travel between different regions over the San Jose puente and throughout Easter week.

