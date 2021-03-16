GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA is working with its retailers to further improve Father’s Day in the town with a “Scratch and Win” promotion.

The Department of Economic Promotion and the Merchants Association launched a campaign today to celebrate Father’s Day, this Friday March 16.

The promotion runs until March 30, and involves 19 local establishments.

Prizes of up to €50 will be given out under the slogan, “Get the Scratch and Win”, with shoppers being rewarded for their patronage with a scratchcard at each location.

The council claims the initiative intends to, “energize the small shop in Guardamar, in addition to encouraging purchases and commercial activity for Father’s Day.”

Purchases of €10 or more will see participating businesses delivering to their customers’ homes with a scratchcard.

Winning cards can be exchanged for goods of the same value at the shop.

Councillor Gisela Teva Quirant, said that “we continue to incentivise the local economy throughout the year through promotional actions referring to popular dates in the calendar, putting value on the wide variety of quality products and services offered by our stores.”

SCRATCH & WIN: Participating outlets

Guardamar council says it continues to support its local economy affected by the COVID19 pandemic, as it is closely linked to the service sector activity.