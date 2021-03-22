THE province of Malaga has recorded its lowest contagion rate for March so far this Monday, with 38 new cases and zero deaths.

Part of this is likely because fewer tests are carried out over the weekend (yesterday there were 87 cases), though rates have been dropping steadily in recent weeks.

In fact, Andalucia recorded 746 new cases on Sunday 21 – almost a hundred fewer than the previous Sunday – and the autonomous community’s 14-day infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is currently 122.5.

?EVOLUCIÓN #COVID19 EN #MÁLAGA EN LAS ÚLTIMAS 24H



??38 nuevos positivos



?181 personas permanecen ingresadas en los hospitales, 34 de ellas en la UCI



??481 personas han conseguido superar la enfermedad (en total suman ya 67.889) y ninguna persona ha fallecido por #coronavirus https://t.co/PQhgMQGN7W — MálagaJunta (@MalagaJunta) March 22, 2021

For Malaga province the incidence rate is just 86.7 and for Malaga city it is lower still at 73.

In Estepona and Marbella the rates are a little higher, at 189.4 and 176.1 respectively.