THE Balearic government has said that they are currently studying new restrictions for the region after recording an increase in infections over the last week.

With the COVID-19 incident rate jumping from 41.2 to 47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in just one week, Balearic spokesman Iago Negueruela said the government ‘will apply more restrictive measures at Easter’.

One of the measures hinted at is stepping up controls at airports and ports or restricting entry into the islands which have the highest incident rate.

“The most important thing for us is the security of our citizens, and of course, to save the summer season,” said Negueruela.

In the case of daily infections, in a single week they have also doubled and deaths from COVID-19 have gone from zero over six consecutive days to five being reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, thousands of German tourists jetted into the Balearic Islands this weekend despite its government advising against all non essential travel.

Although restrictions have been put on domestic tourism in Spain, these rules have not been applied to European visitors and coupled with Germany’s removal of the Balearics from their list of ‘at risk areas’, this led to a flood of bookings to the archipelago.

Noting this upward trend in reservations, last week the Balearic government warned all tourists to act responsibly and respect the restrictions currently in place.

“The rules will be the same for everyone, no matter where they come from,” said Negueruela last week.

He also said surveillance would be stepped up by the authorities over Easter to clampdown on rule-breakers.

