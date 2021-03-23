William Shakesbeer is Valencia’s newest English bookshop, with plans to stock craft beers in the near future. Run by Nic and Nick, the shop combines Nic’s passion and study of English Literature with Nick’s interest in craft beers. On the website, customers will find a wide variety of quality, secondhand English books for adults and children, at competitive prices. “We have something for everyone,” from crime, romance and saga, to fantasy, fairy tales and books to help with your little ones’ first words. A few brand new books are stocked and there is also a selection of non-fiction, including cookery books.

Reading is such a great way to escape into another world, especially in the current global climate. It certainly feels more relaxing and provides a sense of continuity, something to indulge in. It can be difficult to find a wide selection of affordable English books in Valencia, so be sure to visit shakesbeer.es and follow on Instagram and Facebook. There is a weekly blog post on the website to inspire you, and the collection of children’s books is currently being expanded, so there will soon be even more to choose from.

The original idea for Shakesbeer was to have a shop front in the city, but as with so many other things, this plan has been paused due to the pandemic. So for now, the independent bookshop is online. Delivery is by Correos throughout mainland Spain, or there is the option for free collection from The Espanista, Calle Brull. This shop is not part of Shakesbeer, but a convenient collection point in the city centre of Valencia.

If this has tempted you to read more books in English, then be sure to attend the William Shakesbeer pop up stall on Saturday 27th March 2021. Nic and Nick will be at The Espanista, Calle Borrull 11, on Saturday afternoon with a selection of secondhand English books for adults and children. Why not head over and treat yourself or someone you love?

Exact times will be confirmed on the Shakesbeer Instagram, website and Facebook.