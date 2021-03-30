TWO German men have been arrested over the shooting death of a DJ at an illegal party in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Cops picked up the duo this morning (March 30) in Malaga as they prepared to catch a flight to their home nation.

Police believe one of the men was responsible for the homicide at a house on the Guadalmina urbanisation in the early hours of Monday morning (March 29).

An unnamed 30-year-old is accused of firing the shot that caused the death of the DJ. The victim was apparently struck by a bullet which had passed through a wall having been fired in a neighbouring room.

The alleged killer is led away

He is also charged with failing to help the victim – a criminal offence in Spain – and illegal possession of weapons. The second man arrested is 28 years old and is accused of ‘concealment’.

The investigations indicate that the victim, a 40 year-old Spaniard, was abandoned after being shot in the neck, with party-goers fleeing the scene rather than helping him.

The house had been rented for the weekend.

Police who attended the scene after an alarm went off found the property empty except for the body of the victim.

The police investigation is still open, and further arrests are not ruled out.