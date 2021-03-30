TOURISTS that test positive for coronavirus while in Mallorca will be isolated at a dedicated hotel.

The Balearic Ministry of Health said that any international traveller diagnosed with COVID-19 will be taken to the IB-Salut run Melia Bay hotel in Palma.

Holidaymakers that test positive at an airport or port control will also be isolated here.

At present, the hotel is caring for 11 German tourists and two Balearic residents – the latter who are not able to quarantine at home due to their social status.

Government spokesman and tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said that the tourists will be allowed to leave the hotel once a negative result is yielded.

Asked who will pay for these stays by the local press, Negueruela said the Balearic government ‘would not be responsible’.

“The invoice will be processed by the Ministry and then sent to the European health system,” said the minister.

He also explained that the PCR tests required by tourists to return to Germany will also be paid out of a traveller’s pocket.

“Each tourist will pay for their own test.

“We have provided a list of private health centres to hotels, travel agents and airlines so that these tests can be carried out and tourists can return to their countries of origin.”

From today until April 5, 522 flights are scheduled to land in Mallorca from Germany despite the German government advising against all non-essential travel.

