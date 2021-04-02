IN normal years it would be true to say there is nothing quite like Easter in Sevilla. The heavy scent of incense wafted from burners mixes with the aroma of orange blossom.

The crowds heave as people line the cobbled streets jostling to get a look at the solemn processions as those in cloaks and pointy hats walk solemnly to the beat of the drums.

Hooded penitents during Holy Week in Sevilla in 2019.

Huge floats carrying the statues of saints and Jesus on the cross are hoisted on the shoulders of penitents who shuffle shoulder to shoulder baring the heavy weight on circular routes across the city.

Crowds line the street during Semana Santa in Sevilla in 2019

Tourists from across Spain and abroad usually fill the city to mix with locals watching from balconies in a spectacle that brings in millions of euros to the local economy.

The ”paso” of the Brotherhood called ”La Borriquita” begins its parade on Palm Sunday in 2019 (Credit Image: © Daniel Gonzalez Acuna/ZUMA Wire)

But for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, all such celebrations are cancelled throughout Holy Week.

An empty square in Sevilla during Semana Santa 2021. Photo: Jon Clarke

Instead the streets are empty of all but those who live here.

Sevilla during Semana Santa 2021. Photo: Jon Clarke

There is little else to do but enjoy long lunches and late afternoon drinks on terraces across the city.

Only locals this year in Sevilla during Semana Santa 2021. Photo: Jon Clarke

That and get dressed up in one’s Easter finery to enjoy a leisurely stroll without fighting through the crowds, something that would be impossible with the usual Easter hordes.

But for those who are lucky enough to live in the province of Sevilla, there’s no better time to explore the Andalucian capital.

Carriages await but there’s no tourists to fill them. Photo: Jon Clarke

