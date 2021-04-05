AN Irish student has died after a fall from a wall in the historic centre of Granada city.

Alannah Dunn, 16, from Dublin fell from a five metre wall near the Fuente del Avellano monument.

Police say she had been attending a botellon with her friends, a gathering of young people in public spaces where they meet and play music.

She suffered multiple facial and skull fractures, injuries from which she later died in hospital.

Rosa Guerrero, lead prosecutor of the Menores en Granada association is looking into whether there is any fault on the part of the city for the incident, after the accident is the third in as many weeks.

TRAGEDY: Alannah Dunn suffered multiple injuries. Photo: RIP.ie

Three weeks ago, two minors, a boy and a girl also fell down the same wall at the Fuente, but escaped with light injuries.

“The area is popular for many youngsters to gather as although it is close to the city centre it is remote and offers beautiful rustic scenery away from the hustle and bustle,” said Guerrero.

Alannah was on an exchange programme in Granada for a few months. It is believed that the programme had finished but that she and friends had stayed in the city which was starting to lift lockdown restrictions.

She is survived by her parents Caitríona and Martin, sister Juliette and brother Michael.